Buroora says that over 5000 Boda bodas from Central and Nakawa Divisions have been registered, subjected to medical tests and trained in best road practices. He says that they will move the exercise to Lubaga, Kawempe and Makindye following a roadmap yet to be released by the respective division security Committees.
We Can't wait for KCCA Ordinance to Register Boda Bodas14 Apr 2022
