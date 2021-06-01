Olive Nakatudde
14:00

We Condemn Killings in the Country- Archbishop Mugalu Top story

1 Jun 2021, 13:50 Comments 182 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Security Religion Report
The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Most Rev Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu.

In short
Addressing journalists at his residence in Namirembe, hours after the incident, Kazimba said that they are saddened with the news of the attempted assassination of Wamala and the killing of his daughter and driver.

 

