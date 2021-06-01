In short
Addressing journalists at his residence in Namirembe, hours after the incident, Kazimba said that they are saddened with the news of the attempted assassination of Wamala and the killing of his daughter and driver.
We Condemn Killings in the Country- Archbishop Mugalu Top story1 Jun 2021, 13:50 Comments 182 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Security Religion Report
In short
Tagged with: Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala Most Rev. Stephen Kaziimba
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.