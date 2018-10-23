Kukunda Judith
We Didn't Document Most Exhibits Found With Kitatta- Major Agaba Top story

23 Oct 2018 Kampala, Uganda
Major David Agaba Displaying one of the Guns Reportedly found with the Patron of Boda Boda 2010 Association, Abdullah Kitatta.

The officer said that he and his boss Lt. Col Erias Byamukama later signed on the exhibits but didnt record the machetes, axes and iron bars recovered from the offices. According to procedures, an arresting officer is expected to record or document all recoveries from the crime scene as exhibits for purposes of satisfying court that his testimony is genuine.

 

