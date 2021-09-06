In short
According to Minister Muyingo, the Ministry of Education and Sports at the moment does not have any idea when schools will re-open so that learning can resume. He add the ministry does not even have any proposed programme on how schools can re-open
We don't have Programme for School Reopening - Minister Muyingo6 Sep 2021, 04:57 Comments 207 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
