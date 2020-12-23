In short
Dr. Misaki Wayengera, a virologist and member of the National COVID-19 Taskforce that was earlier in charge of classifying and sequencing which strains are circulating in the country, says they don’t know Uganda's status regarding the new strain since the country stopped conducting surveillance of the virus.
23 Dec 2020

Experts Don't Know Uganda's Status Regarding Deadly New COVID-19 Strain

Kampala, Uganda
In short
Tagged with: New strain of COVID-19
Mentioned: Ministry of Health
