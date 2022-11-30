In short
Speaking at belated World Teachers’ Day celebrations held at Kololo Airstrip on Wednesday, Filbert Baguma, the Secretary General of the Uganda National Teacher's Union-UNATU reiterated the call asking the government to increase the salaries of primary and arts subject teachers. But Museveni said that his government does not make money through witchcraft; and that there is no money for their enhancements.
We Don't Make Money Through Witchcraft, Museveni tells Teachers in Renewed Faceoff
30 Nov 2022
In short
