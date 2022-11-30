Christopher Kisekka
We Don’t Make Money Through Witchcraft, Museveni tells Teachers in Renewed Faceoff

30 Nov 2022, 19:28 Comments 163 Views Education Report
President Museveni arriving at Kololo

Speaking at belated World Teachers’ Day celebrations held at Kololo Airstrip on Wednesday, Filbert Baguma, the Secretary General of the Uganda National Teacher's Union-UNATU reiterated the call asking the government to increase the salaries of primary and arts subject teachers. But Museveni said that his government does not make money through witchcraft; and that there is no money for their enhancements.

 

