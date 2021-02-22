In short
Emmanuel Dombo who was responding to Robert Kyagulanyi's decision to withdraw his Supreme Court petition says all that matters to the NRM is the Electoral Commission’s declaration. He says the party is not concerned about securing legitimacy in the court.
We Don't Need Court Victory to Endorse Our President -NRM
Emmanuel Dombo, the NRM director communications speaking to URN during an interview at teh party secretariat Kyadondo
