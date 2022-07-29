In short
The comments by Ariko, a member of the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM party follow his victory in a by-election held on Thursday. He polled 9, 407 votes and defeated his closest rival Moses Attan Okia who had 8,771 votes while Pascal Amuriat, the Uganda Peoples’ Congress-UPC party candidate got 115 votes.
We Have Liberated Soroti from Opposition-Ariko
