We Have Liberated Soroti from Opposition-Ariko

Ariko, the NRM flag bearer with an old woman carrying his campaign posters in Aloet.

In short
The comments by Ariko, a member of the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM party follow his victory in a by-election held on Thursday. He polled 9, 407 votes and defeated his closest rival Moses Attan Okia who had 8,771 votes while Pascal Amuriat, the Uganda Peoples’ Congress-UPC party candidate got 115 votes.

 

