We Have no Working Relationship With FDC-Gen Muntu

In short
The ANT National Coordinator and Founder Gen. Mugisha Muntu told journalists at their offices during an induction training of party coordinators in Buganda that they share all their programs with all forces of change with the exception of FDC.
We Have no Working Relationship With FDC-Gen Muntu23 Nov 2019, 14:31 Comments 195 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Misc Report
Mentioned: Democratic Party Yoweri Museveni John Kikonyogo Ssewava Sserubiri National Transformation Party deputy spokesperson Col. Kiiza Besigye International Criminal Court Electoral Commission
