We Have Requirements for Sustained Growth - Museveni

In short
Museveni says there should be no worries over, for example, surplus electricity, arguing that that is a good thing, describing it as constipation of electricity. Acknowledging that the roads are mainly used for travel and not transportation of goods, Museveni says the problem of bulk transportation of goods would be solved by the development of rail and water transport systems.
We Have Requirements for Sustained Growth - Museveni14 Jun 2018, 19:53
