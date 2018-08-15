In short
The Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Premier side, Gor Mahia FC has said they might be forced to ban their Ugandan defender Godfrey Walusimbi for indiscipline.
Godfrey Walusimbi battling against an Egyptian player during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon. Login to license this image from 1$.
