15 Aug 2018, 12:35 Comments 72 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Analysis
Godfrey Walusimbi battling against an Egyptian player during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon. courtesy photo

In short
The Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Premier side, Gor Mahia FC has said they might be forced to ban their Ugandan defender Godfrey Walusimbi for indiscipline.

 

