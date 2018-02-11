In short
KCCA FC head coach Mike Hillary Mutebi has said his team must learn to take its goal scoring opportunities they create as they target to qualify for the group stage of the lucrative 2018 CAF Total Champions League.
We Must Take Our chances – Mutebi
11 Feb 2018
KCCA FC team line-up ahead of the game in Madagascar on Saturday. Login to license this image from 1$.
