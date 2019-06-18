In short
Ever since an outbreak of Ebola was confirmed in the Neighboring DR Congo last year, Uganda has been on high alert trying to control the disease from spiraling to the country. For just preparedness and control, $18million was spent. Now that the outbreak happened, they are seeking $7.5million more for response.
