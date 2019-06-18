Flavia Nassaka
11:51

We need $7.5million for Ebola response, MOH

18 Jun 2019, 11:49 Comments 194 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates

In short
Ever since an outbreak of Ebola was confirmed in the Neighboring DR Congo last year, Uganda has been on high alert trying to control the disease from spiraling to the country. For just preparedness and control, $18million was spent. Now that the outbreak happened, they are seeking $7.5million more for response.

 

Tagged with: ebola outbreak

