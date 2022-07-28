Flavia Nassaka
12:49

We Need a Surge in Funding to Fight the Surge in Infections -UNAIDS Boss Byanyima

28 Jul 2022, 12:41 Comments 83 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima at the launch of the report.

In short
Some of the countries with the biggest increases in the number of new HIV infections since 2015 included: Philippines, Madagascar, Congo and South Sudan. On the other hand, South Africa, Nigeria, India and Tanzania had some of the most significant reductions in HIV infections even amidst COVID-19 and other crises.

 

