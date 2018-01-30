In short
Prof Baryamureeba who is the board chairman Uganda Business and Technical Examination Board--UBTEB says primary schools children should be sensitised at an early age so that before sitting for Primary Leaving Examination--PLE, they already know the value of vocational education.
We Need More PLE Leavers in Technical Schools - Prof Baryamureeba
Prof Baryamureba and other senior UBTEB officials
