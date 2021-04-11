In short
Muntu made the comment during the ANT post-election review in Soroti on Saturday while meeting candidates who participated in the 2021 general elections from Teso sub region. He noted that whereas elections are supposed to open gates for the fresh breed of leaders with development ideas, some of the politicians only join the arena to make ends meet.
We Need to Move Away from Politics of Survival- Muntu Top story11 Apr 2021, 10:33 Comments 182 Views Soroti, Uganda Politics 2021 Elections Elections Analysis Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2021 General Election 2021 election analysis Alice Alaso acting ANT National cordinator Gen. Greg Mugisha Muntu
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.