Samuel Amanya
12:15

We Never Received Iron Sheets from Minister Musasizi -Rubanda Schools

3 Mar 2023, 12:11 Comments 202 Views Rubanda, Western Region, Uganda Human rights Northern Updates
Minister Musasizi (in white jacket) with Rev.Fr. Herbert Agaba, Kakore parish priest recently

In short
The iron sheets were meant to be distributed in Karamoja under the affirmative action programme for the region which has for years been characterized by insecurity, cattle rustling and poverty. However, it emerged that the iron sheets had been taken by various government officials.

 

