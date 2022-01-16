We Raised Prices to Control Demand- Fuel Dealers

In short
Fuel prices have been rising sharply since early last year but since the beginning of this month, they have risen more sharply by up to 1,300 shillings per litre. In some places around Kampala, prices went up to 5,700 shillings for petrol and 4,400 for diesel per litre by Saturday.
We Raised Prices to Control Demand- Fuel Dealers16 Jan 2022, 17:40 Comments 217 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
