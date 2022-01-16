Nebert Rugadya
17:48

We Raised Prices to Control Demand- Fuel Dealers

16 Jan 2022, 17:40 Comments 217 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
A worker at Petromax Bulenga, Mityana Road changes Petrol price quotations to a new 5,100

A worker at Petromax Bulenga, Mityana Road changes Petrol price quotations to a new 5,100

In short
Fuel prices have been rising sharply since early last year but since the beginning of this month, they have risen more sharply by up to 1,300 shillings per litre. In some places around Kampala, prices went up to 5,700 shillings for petrol and 4,400 for diesel per litre by Saturday.

 

Tagged with: Fuel prices

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.