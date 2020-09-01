Kato Joseph
We Shall Not Close MP Tayebwa’s Assault Case -Police

1 Sep 2020
Courtsey picture of MP Thomas Tayebwa

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, told URN that they have been waiting for Tayebwa to record a statement in vain. The legislator is wanted over the beating of Bonny Bukenya, a Umeme contractor who thwarted the theft of power on the MP's premises.

 

