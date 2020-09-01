We Shall Not Close MP Tayebwa’s Assault Case -Police

In short
Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, told URN that they have been waiting for Tayebwa to record a statement in vain. The legislator is wanted over the beating of Bonny Bukenya, a Umeme contractor who thwarted the theft of power on the MP's premises.
We Shall Not Close MP Tayebwa’s Assault Case -Police1 Sep 2020, 18:20 Comments 79 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Thomas Tayebwa. Bonny Bukenya. Busalaba
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.