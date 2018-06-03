We Shall Not Lose Church House- Archbishop Ntagali

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Stanley Ntagali waving at thousands of pilgrims that gathered at Nakiyanja - Namugongo. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

According to Sunday Vision, Equity Bank which extended a loan of Shillings 38 billion and another Shillings 5 billion towards the construction of the 16 storey building, has threatened to auction the structure over non-payment of the loan, which is reportedly in arrears.