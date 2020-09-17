Julius Ocungi
18:39

We Shall Pardon Akena-UPC Vice President

17 Sep 2020, 18:34 Comments 139 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Politics Court Updates
Jimmy Akena

Jimmy Akena

In short
Kamure alleges that during Akena’s illegal tenure in office, the party was driven on non UPC ideologies since the later sought for an alliance with President Museveni’s National Resistance Movement Party-NRM.

 

Tagged with: Court of Appeal Uganda People's Congress Party jimmy akena

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.