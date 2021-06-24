Joan Akello
01:50

We Shall Spend More Time With Farmers, Not In Conferences - Minister Tumwebaze

24 Jun 2021 Entebbe, Uganda
(L-R) Frank Tumwebaze receiving a document as the agriculture minister from his predecessor Vincent Ssempijja during the handover ceremony. Photo by MAAIF.

In short
“In this term, we will spend more time with the farmers in the fields than in conferences," he added, " We need to stop projectising everything and instead implement what works for the farmers."

 

