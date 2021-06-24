We Shall Spend More Time With Farmers, Not In Conferences - Minister Tumwebaze

In short
“In this term, we will spend more time with the farmers in the fields than in conferences," he added, " We need to stop projectising everything and instead implement what works for the farmers."
We Shall Spend More Time With Farmers, Not In Conferences - Minister Tumwebaze24 Jun 2021, 01:48 Comments 138 Views Entebbe, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Health Updates
(L-R) Frank Tumwebaze receiving a document as the agriculture minister from his predecessor Vincent Ssempijja during the handover ceremony. Photo by MAAIF.
In short
Tagged with: MAAIF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.