We Shall Vacate Kyagulanyi Residence - Police

In short
Ssebagala Edward a diehard of Kyagulanyi and a resident of Gayaza in Kasangati town council in Wakiso District said when they heard that court had directed security to vacate their president’s home, they came hoping to see their president but they were turned away by security.
We Shall Vacate Kyagulanyi Residence - Police25 Jan 2021, 17:29 Comments 254 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Human rights 2021 Elections Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Fred Enang
Mentioned: Magere.
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.