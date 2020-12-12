AYUBU KIRINYA
11:16

We Will Invoke Besigye’s Plan 'B' if My Vote is Stolen-Amuriat Top story

12 Dec 2020, 11:16 Comments 287 Views Politics Updates
Amuriat Campaignin in Mbale

Amuriat Campaignin in Mbale

In short
Amuriat, who was campaigning at Busamaga playgrounds in Mbale City after combing Sironko and Bulambuli districts on Friday accused the incumbent president, of wasting the country killing cooperatives that employed the majority of Ugandans and impoverished them with the aim of easily governing them.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.