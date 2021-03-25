Flavia Nassaka
Weak Plastic Waste Disposal Rules May Cause Pollution Disaster

At Kiteezi, up to 600 scavangers are employed to sort the gabbage.

Jude Byansi who manages water and sanitation at the Kampala Capital City Authority -KCCA says that polyethylene terephthalate -PET which is common with soft drink bottling alone, each day up 132 tonnes of waste are generated, but only 5% of that is disposed through proper channels.

 

