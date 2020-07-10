Wealthy Households Received More Support During Lockdown-Survey

In short
The report indicates that Urban households had three times more chances of getting support than rural homes. But still, the rich households within the urban setup, received more support from the government, Non-government Organizations, and other actors, as the distribution of relief favoured the haves, according to Marie Nanyanzi, the programmes officer at Twaweza Uganda.
Wealthy Households Received More Support During Lockdown-Survey10 Jul 2020, 07:14 Comments 176 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Lifestyle Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.