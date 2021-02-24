Christopher Kisekka
Wearing Face Masks Frustrating Learners With Hearing Impairment Top story

24 Feb 2021, 17:47 Comments 247 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Human rights Report
A teacher with a mask on struggling to communicate to a class of learners with hearing impairment

Juliet Mary Tumuhairwe, the headteacher of Uganda School for the Deaf notes that wearing a facial mask is very challenging for her group of learners as they cannot fully understand or interpret what the teacher is communicating with them.

 

