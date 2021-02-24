In short
Juliet Mary Tumuhairwe, the headteacher of Uganda School for the Deaf notes that wearing a facial mask is very challenging for her group of learners as they cannot fully understand or interpret what the teacher is communicating with them.
Wearing Face Masks Frustrating Learners With Hearing Impairment
24 Feb 2021
Kampala, Uganda
