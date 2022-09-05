In short
George William Omony, the Manager of Forecasting Services in UNMA told URN over the weekend that heavy rainfalls in Amuru, Nwoya, and Gulu Districts are expected to see a rise in the water levels of river Ayugi and river Unyama
Weatherman Warns of Floods in Elegu Border Town
Some of the business premises submerged in flood water in Elegu Town Council after River Unyama burst its banks in 2017.
