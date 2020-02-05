Kato Joseph
Wedding Convoys Cautioned Against Concealing Number-Plates

5 Feb 2020
Acting traffic direcor CP Bazil Mugisha (middle)

In short
Mugisha said police have noticed an increase in the number of vehicles chauffeured with concealed number plates. He cited wedding convoys in which number plates are covered with names of newlywed couples while some individuals have also been found covering the number-plates with names of politicians, musicians and artistes.

 

