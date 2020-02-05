Wedding Convoys Cautioned Against Concealing Number-Plates

In short
Mugisha said police have noticed an increase in the number of vehicles chauffeured with concealed number plates. He cited wedding convoys in which number plates are covered with names of newlywed couples while some individuals have also been found covering the number-plates with names of politicians, musicians and artistes.
Wedding Convoys Cautioned Against Concealing Number-Plates5 Feb 2020, 18:43 Comments 83 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Misc Updates
