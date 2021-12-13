Weightlifter Julius Ssekitoleko’s Career Remains Uncertain

In short
“I hereby write this letter to you expressing my sincere apology for the above disciplinary proceedings that took place in Tokyo in our training Camp. I misbehaved and left the camp without permission from my superiors, I regret doing what I did and I promised never to repeat such again and I request you to find it at the bottom of your heart to forgive my actions,” part of the letter reads.
Weightlifter Julius Ssekitoleko’s Career Remains Uncertain13 Dec 2021, 16:01 Comments 119 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
In short
Tagged with: Julius Ssekitoleko Uganda Olympic commmittee
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.