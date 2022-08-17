Amony Immaculate
Well-Wishers Commence Relief Food Distribution in Hunger-Stricken Otuke

17 Aug 2022 Otuke District, Uganda
A mother receiving food consignment for her 17 year old mentally ill son

In short
The distribution followed a drive to encourage well-wishers and companies to rescue the communities in Otuke whose lives were threatened by hunger. The drive resulted in the collection of 3 tons of relief food, half of which were donated by Mt. Meru millers.

 

