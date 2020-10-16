In short
Donata Komuhangi leading the Karusandara craft women group says rural women are leaders in agriculture and food security but continue to lack financial independence.
We're Also There, Rural Women Sob16 Oct 2020, 11:47 Comments 94 Views Kasese, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Women groups show casing some of the products they make, during the International rural women's day in Kasese
Mentioned: rural women day
