Brig Eng. Timothy Sabiiti Mutebile, the head of UPDF Engineering brigade, says they will resume work once they received funding from the university.
We’re Waiting for Money to Complete Mak Indoor Stadium–UPDF30 May 2019, 11:11 Comments 105 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Sport Education Updates
The unfinished Mak Arena that hosted the world university netball championships last year at Makerere University
