Arua Park ‘Westnilers' Wearing Yellow in Honour of Abiriga

9 Jun 2018, 15:03 Comments 122 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Crime Northern Report
Arua Park in Kampala a day after the assassination of Ibrahim Abiriga. (Cr. david Rupiny) David Rupiny

Arua Park in Kampala a day after the assassination of Ibrahim Abiriga. (Cr. david Rupiny) Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Rumours have been swirling on social media that people from West Nile operating in Arua and Nebbi parks in the heart of Kampala are moiling to cause chaos, demanding for answers over the killing of Abiriga.

 

