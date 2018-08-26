West Buganda Bishop Defends Presidential Donations to Religious Leaders

In short
Bishop Katumba who commemorated his second consecration anniversary on Sunday as the sixth Bishop of West Buganda diocese, expressed concern of what he described as continued mudslinging of the clergy by a section of Christians.
West Buganda Bishop Defends Presidential Donations to Religious Leaders26 Aug 2018, 22:50 Comments 137 Views Masaka, Uganda Politics Religion Report
West Buganda Anglican Bishop Henry Katumba (C), his South Ankole counterpart Nathan Ahimbisibwe(R) and minister Vincent Ssempijja at St Paul's Cathedral Kako
In short
