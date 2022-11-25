West Buganda Diocesan Teachers Union Regret Free Education Policy

In short
The teachers observed that the implementation of the Universal Primary Education-USE and Universal Primary Education-UPE policies is a great hindrance to good academic performance and quality education.
West Buganda Diocesan Teachers Union Regret Free Education Policy25 Nov 2022, 09:01 Comments 91 Views Lyantonde, Uganda Education Updates
Universal Primary Education (UPE) Universal Secondary Education [USE]
