Ssekweyama Ezekiel
17:43

West Buganda Diocese Issues Guidelines On Overnight Prayers

26 May 2018, 17:43 Comments 177 Views Masaka, Uganda Religion Analysis
West Buganda Diocesan Bishop Henry Katumba Tamale, he issued regulations on overnight prayers over security concerns. Ssekweyama Ezekiel

West Buganda Diocesan Bishop Henry Katumba Tamale, he issued regulations on overnight prayers over security concerns.

In short
According to the Right Reverend Henry Katumba Tamale, Bishop of West Buganda diocese the council resolved to demand for high level of cautiousness from all priests intending to organize overnight prayers.

 

Tagged with: west buganda diocese guidelines for night prayers kidnaps and murders
Mentioned: church of uganda west buganda diocese

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.