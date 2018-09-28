Ezekiel Ssekweyama
West Buganda Diocese Mortgages Stalled Plaza to Equity Bank

28 Sep 2018
Workers resuming Construction at the West Buganda Diocese Church Plaza in Masaka town, the building had stalled over lack of funds. Ezekiel Ssekweyama

The Diocese undertook to construct a Church commercial plaza on plot 17 Edward Avenue in Masaka town in 2011. But the construction works stalled in June 2015 following the death of Bishop Godfrey Makumbi and subsequently due to lack of funds.

 

