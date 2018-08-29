Ezekiel Ssekweyama
10:45

West Buganda Diocese Reviews Quarter Payment System

29 Aug 2018, 10:45 Comments 121 Views Masaka, Uganda Religion Report
The West Buganda Diocesan Cathedral in Kako, the authorities have made reforms in their payments mode. Ezekiel Ssekweyama

The West Buganda Diocesan Cathedral in Kako, the authorities have made reforms in their payments mode.

In short
For decades, the dioceses have been relying on the annual mandatory remittances from the individual churches at Parish and Sub parish churches. The remittances are one of the major sources of funds to run the administration of the diocese.

 

Tagged with: west buganda diocese reviews into payment system by individual churches to diocesan treasury bishop henry katumba tamale introduces reforms 30 percent fees paid monthly
Mentioned: anglican church of uganda west buganda diocese

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.