West Buganda Diocese Struggles to Revive School Management Committees

In short
Ssebugwawo says majority of the schools lack school management committees, adding that even the few that are in place are non functional, which affects the general management of the schools and eventually the academic performance.
West Buganda Diocese Struggles to Revive School Management Committees1 Feb 2018, 18:38 Comments 107 Views Education Updates
Pupils of ST Johns Mpugwe Primary School sharing a food at break time, lack of meals at schools is blamed for poor performance in many schools Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.