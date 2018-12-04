West Lango Diocese to Promote Kungu Village for Religious Tourism

In short
Richard Ogwang Odyero, the chairperson of Laity in West Lango Diocese, says they will soon build a museum at the site where they store the canoe used by the evangelists to cross River Nile.
West Lango Diocese to Promote Kungu Village for Religious Tourism4 Dec 2018, 12:21 Comments 109 Views Apac, Uganda Business and finance Religion Analysis
In short
Tagged with: west lango diocese kungu village evangelist yowasi katono uganda tourism board religious tourism christianity base
Mentioned: west lango diocese apollo milton obote lango diocese former president minister of tourism professor ephraim kamuntu church of uganda uganda tourism board tourism ministry yoweri museveni richard ogwang odyero bishop of west lango diocese alfred acur okodi yowasi katono
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.