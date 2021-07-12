Candia Stephen
10:53

West Nile, Arua City Leaders Push for Construction of Modern Mortuary at Regional Referral Hospital

12 Jul 2021, 10:50 Comments 109 Views Arua, Uganda Health Human rights Report
The dilapidated Arua Regional Referral Hospital Mortury .

The dilapidated Arua Regional Referral Hospital Mortury .

In short
Muzaidi Khemis, the Arua Central Division Mayor, says despite serving the entire West Nile, people from DR Congo and South Sudan Nationals, the government has ignored Arua Hospital by failure to construct a bigger and modern mortuary.

 

Tagged with: Arua Hospital Mortuary

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.