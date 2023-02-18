Henry Lematia
West Nile Leaders Demand Heightened Security Along Uganda-South Sudan Border

18 Feb 2023 Koboko, Uganda
Abdumutwalib Asiku, the Yumbe district LC 5 Chairperson (File Photo)

Moses Abajo, the Kerwa Sub-County Chairperson in Yumbe District explains that the rampant insecurity along the Uganda-South Sudan border is being fueled by the numerous porous entry points which bandits are taking advantage of especially at night.

 

