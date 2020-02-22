West Nile Leaders Seek Equity in Distribution of Higher Education Loans

In short
To date, the Board has awarded loans to 10,041 students, majority of them pursuing undergraduate degree programmes in public and private universities as well as other tertiary institutions, across the country. However, leaders from West Nile, say that the number of beneficiaries from their region is worrying.
West Nile Leaders Seek Equity in Distribution of Higher Education Loans22 Feb 2020, 18:58 Comments 138 Views Arua, Uganda Education Misc Report
Michael Wanyama Executive Director Higher Education Students Financing Board on the low enrollment of students from W. Nile.
