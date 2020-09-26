Candia Stephen
West Nile LRA War Victims Give Gov't 45 Days Ultimatum to Compensate Them UGX99 Billion

26 Sep 2020, 08:41 Comments 96 Views Arua, Uganda Human rights Security Report
Some of the members of Kony War Victims Association.

In 2008, the survivors started documenting all the losses incurred and have since then presented three documents to the President’s office for compensation in vain. The claimants want the government to compensate them Shillings 99billion.

 

Tagged with: Kony war victims LRA war in northern Uganda

