West Nile MPs Demand Release of NAGRIC Director

Dr. Charles Lagu, the Executive Director of the National Animal Genetic Resources centre (NAGRIC) and Data Bank was on Saturday arrested by the State House Anti- Corruption Unit from his home in Mbarara. According to the State House Anti- Corruption Unit headed by Lt. Col Edith Nakalema, Lagu’s arrest is in line with investigations into the mismanagement of over 18 billion Shillings in NAGRIC, misappropriation of funds and fraudulent procurements that led to shoddy construction works at Kasolwe Stock Farm and Lusenke Stock Farm.