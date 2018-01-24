NRM Anniversary Celebrations: West Nile MPs Express Mixed Feelings

In short
Mourine Osoru, the Arua Woman MP, says she will attend the NRM anniversary celebrations given the fact that they are in her district. She says MPs who say they will skip the celebrations have their reasons different from those who will attend.
NRM Anniversary Celebrations: West Nile MPs Express Mixed Feelings24 Jan 2018, 17:42 Comments 133 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Parliament Analysis
In short
Tagged with: nra victory celebrations in arua national resistance movement mps to boycott nra victory in arua
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.