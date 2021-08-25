In short
The customized firefighting equipment worth 1.3 Billion Shillings is fitted with sirens, communication equipment, and mobile computer technology will serve the districts of Packwach, Yumbe and Moyo.
West Nile Police Receives New Fire Fighting Equipment
Mirko Micuda the Ziegler Technician showing the Fire Officers how to operate the new Fire equipment at Arua CPS Grounds.
In short
