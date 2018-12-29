Candia Stephen
West Nile Residents Warned Against Bush Burning

29 Dec 2018, 15:00 Comments 123 Views Arua, Uganda Environment Report

Its a common annual practice by hunters and farmers in the region to set bushes on fire and burning vast lands whenever the dry season sets in. The districts of Yumbe, Moyo, Adjumani, Pakwach, Zombo and Counties of Terego, Madi Okollo in Arua district are the most affected by wild bush fires during the dry season.

 

