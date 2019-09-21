West Nile Tobacco Farmers Sign Pact to Shift to Food Crop Production

In short
According to the memorandum, Gloveg will supply quality seeds of sorghum, simsim, soya beans, among others, secure markets and partner with the government to provide fertilizers, Tractors, trucks for transportation of produce, training in modern agricultural practices and also refurbish storage facility at the West Nile Cooperative Union offices in Terego.
West Nile Tobacco Farmers Sign Pact to Shift to Food Crop Production21 Sep 2019, 16:27 Comments 132 Views Arua, Uganda Agriculture Updates
